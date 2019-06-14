More male blood donors are sought

More male blood donors are being sought in the region.

As part of National Blood Week, NHS Blood and Transport is urgently calling for more men in the Newcastle area to donate blood.

New figures show only 46 per cent of the active blood donors at the Newcastle donor centre, in Barrack Road, are male.

NHSBT needs 950 new male donors over the next year.

Donors of every gender are welcome, and blood types are not gender specific.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We need more new male donors in Newcastle to address the decline in men becoming blood donors. Blood donation saves lives.”