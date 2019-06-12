More people using Citizens Advice

More people have sought help and advice from Citizens Advice, new figures have revealed.

Figures for 2018 have shown record numbers for North Tyneside Citizens Advice.

During the year they helped 15,078 people – a 12 per cent increase on the previous year – who had 70,785 problems.

Staff helped clients gain £6,296,165 between them, a ten per cent increase on 2017/18.

They also helped clients write off over £2.4million of debt, a 32 per cent increase, while helped people arrange repayments of £4,283,960 in debts.

It mean a total value to clients of £27,053,326 – the equivalent of £24.97 for every £1 invested in the service.

A spokesperson for Citizens Advice said: “2019 is the 80th anniversary of the Citizens Advice service, and we’re proud to have been advising North Tyneside residents since the Whitley Bay office first opened in September 1939.

“We expect demand for our service to be higher than ever during the coming year, and we’re ready to help people with free, confidential and independent advice, whoever they are and whatever the problem.”

The last year has also seen North Tyneside Citizens Advice develop its service, launching a new partnership scheme with NHS Northumberland Tyne and Wear to allow Mental Health patients to be referred directly for advice plus helped residents manage the transition to Universal Credit.