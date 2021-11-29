Motorists warned of potential delays due to work on busy commuter route

Work is set to take place on the A188/A189 West Moor roundabout.

Bellway Homes were granted planning permission, upon appeal, for the construction of 366 new homes at Whitehouse Farm in West Moor – known as Moorfields.

Planning conditions required some highway mitigation works, including the widening of the circulatory carriageway, provision of shared use paths and installation of signalised crossing points at the A188/A189 West Moor roundabout.

These highway mitigation works will tie into the recently installed cycleway/footway on Salters’ Lane, which plays a key part in the Council’s strategic cycle network.

On behalf of Bellway Homes, North Tyneside Council’s construction partner Capita will deliver the works, which are expected to get under way during week commencing November 29 and last around 27 weeks.

To minimise disruption, most of the works will be carried out during off-peak hours (9.30am to 3.30pm). However, residents should allow extra time for their journeys as there may be delays.

Ahead of the works, the construction team will set up a site compound during w/c November 22 to the east of West Moor roundabout near the cycle path/footpath linking the A188 to the B1505.

Regular project updates will be provided within the Council’s “North West Highways” electronic bulletin. To subscribe to this service, email [email protected] with “West Moor subscribe” in the subject field.

There is also information available on North Tyneside Council's website, under the “Major Projects” section.