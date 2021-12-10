MP COLUMN: Writing is on the wall for the Prime Minister

Mary Glindon MP.

Boris Johnson started with bluster, but switched to humble when that video exposed his staff tastelessly joking about a cover up. He then tried to buy time with an internal review into what may or may not have happened.

He should hand over everything the government knows about parties in Downing Street to the police.

Johnson and his ministers lack the moral authority to encourage people to follow the rules.

Ministers were barred from important media appearances to outline health messages for fear they would be asked about lies in Downing Street.

Many of us remember the time when the Downing Street bash was held. Some couldn’t see friends and families, even as they were dying.

I couldn’t see my husband on our 20th wedding anniversary when he was in hospital with cancer.

It’s no surprise that there is so much public anger about the party, and maybe other parties.

The Prime Minister is shredding his party’s credibility, which is why so many Conservative MPs are deeply critical of his style of leadership.

I don’t know if Johnson will go any time soon, but the writing is on the wall.

The original leaving-do forced out his aide. Many are now thinking that the Prime Minister deserves a send-off of his own.