M&S food hall at Silverlink undergoes facelift

Staff at the new look M&S Foodhall at the Silverlink store.

Officials say the top-to-bottom transformation at the store on Silverlink Shopping Park has been designed with customers and local families at its heart, helping to make shopping as convenient as possible, with the addition of new and exciting in-store features.

And to celebrate, M&S Silverlink has upped the rewards in its Sparks loyalty scheme, with one lucky Sparks shopper being treated to a free shop on every day of opening week.

Highlights include a new cheese display, an extensive in-store bakery and a special pick-your-own loose egg counter.

The new look cheese counter at M&S Foodhall in Silverlink.

The store also offers an enhanced frozen section and a new wine department, featuring an innovative wine-tasting machine.

New interactive elements, such as a moving Colin the Caterpillar display and “moo-ing” dairy cows, have been added to aisles throughout the Foodhall aimed at keeping kids entertained.

There is an expanded fresh produce and frozen sections together with new checkouts and quicker ways to pay.

M&S Store Manager, Rob Slone, said: “Our brand-new Foodhall is an exciting investment in the future of the store and I can’t wait for our customers to explore the transformation for themselves.

The new look bakery section in M&S Silverlink's Foodhall.

"As well as a warm welcome from our friendly team of colleagues, customers will find our fresh produce aisles brimming with flavourful fruit and veg and our in-store bakery ready to serve fresh bread and delicious pastries throughout the day.”

As well as new store elements, M&S customers will now be able to make the most of convenient new ways to pay, including M&S Sparks shoppers who will be able to use the M&S app to skip the queue by using the ‘Scan & Shop’ option.

Rob added: “We’ve got thousands of quality and great value Food products, from daily essentials and seasonal, fresh produce, to 100 per cent responsible sourced fish and seafood and 100 per cent British beef, chicken, duck and fresh pork from M&S Select Farmers.

"We’re excited to see what proves popular as we welcome customers to our bigger, better Foodhall.”

For more visit https://www.facebook.com/marksandspencersilverlink/