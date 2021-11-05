National roadshow showcasing and supporting small businesses to visit Whitley Bay

The electric van, car, scooter, and push bike that are part of Small Business Saturday's The Tour roadshow.

Arriving in Whitley Bay on November 8, ‘The Tour’ will visit independent businesses, leaders and experts from across the small business community.

Interviews with Jam Jar Cinema, local bar Square and Compass and community membership club Kind Currency will be streamed via Small Business Saturday’s social media channels.

Business owners across the nation will also be able to take part in a month-long online programme of free training and skills support that will run alongside, including virtual workshops, webinars and mentoring, on a range of small business topics.

Setting off from the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, The Tour will feature a fleet of zero emissions vehicles – including an electric van, car and scooter, as well as a ‘delivery style’ push bike – to reflect the sustainable switches many small businesses are making or considering.

Michelle Ovens, CBE, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We are so excited to get back on the road and put the spotlight on fantastic small businesses in Whitley Bay and across the country, as well as opening up skills and networking opportunities to millions of entrepreneurs online.

“I would encourage all small businesses in the North East to get involved, whether it is in person or digitally.”

This year the campaign is encouraging the public to use Small Business Saturday as a chance to say thank you to small businesses for supporting communities throughout the pandemic.