Near £100,000 boost to help disadvantaged children

A project supporting disadvantaged children and young people has received a cash boost from a national organisation.

Acorns (North Tyneside) has received £98,427 from BBC Children in Need through its Main Grants Programme.

Acorns will receive the funding over three years to deliver a support project for children and young people who have been affected by domestic violence.

The project will run one-to-one play therapy and trauma informed counselling sessions, which will help to improve emotional wellbeing and resilience, develop confidence and self-esteem and encourage stronger, positive relationships.

Abby Burton, project manager at Acorns, said: “With this funding we’ll be able to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children and young people across North Tyneside. A huge thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”

Elizabeth Myers, regional head of the north at BBC Children in Need, said: “We are delighted to fund the work of Acorns (North Tyneside) and look forward to seeing the difference that this grant will make.

“We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity.”

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive Simon Antrobus added: “As always, thanks must go to our generous supporters and fundraisers – we are only able to make these much needed awards because of them.

“Each project will go on to make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK who really do need our help, so thank you for making these grants possible.”