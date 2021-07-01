New coffee and street food venue opening in North Shields

The Loading Bay in North Shields. Picture by jammycreative.co.uk

Free coffee will be available for the first 100 customers to The Loading Bay, located below the Salt Market Social on the North Shields Fish Quay, when it first opens its doors from noon on Friday, July 2.

The new space beside Tynemouth Select Cars is launching with Jungle Coffee housed in a converted horsebox with a state-of-the-art coffee machine and experienced baristas, serving up café classics Thursday to Sunday.

Also featuring at the venue will be North East foodie favourite MEDHEAD, with a menu of Mediterranean street food served up from their Vintage American Airstream. Choose from breakfast dishes, flatbreads, pizzas, loaded fries and more.

Supporting local produce, Tynemouth Coffee Co has been chosen as the dedicated supplier. The drinks menu includes classics from cappuccinos, lattes and americanos, all made fresh to order.

Award-winning Di Meos will also have one of their ice-cream carts on hand.

Co-Founder, Simon ‘Barney’ Miller, said: “As a local lad it’s been brilliant seeing the resurgence of the Fish Quay over the last few years, with a quality range of restaurants, bars and venues opening their doors creating a great hospitality scene.

"We launched Salt Market Social to bring together the region’s best food and drinks in a venue with a buzzing atmosphere and saw an opportunity to add to the area’s daytime scene with this new venture, where great local coffee and street food collide.

“The Fish Quay is a popular route for walkers and over the last year our appreciation for getting out for a walk has grown, especially when you can get a coffee along the way.

"We’re all about supporting local so didn’t hesitate to ask Tynemouth Coffee Co to be our supplier, as well as Medhead which is a regular at Salt Market Social and serves up some fantastic food.

"Whether people are calling in for lunch, grabbing a coffee on the go during a walk or cycle or popping in with their dog, there’s something for everyone.”