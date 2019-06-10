New designs lead to business award

A former car sales manager has driven off with a top accolade after going it alone with a new business venture.

Michael James Combe set up Michael James Web Design, based in North Shields, last October.

And he is celebrating being named North Tyneside Business of the Month after being nominated for his loyal customer base and strong portfolio of work in the digital design sector.

The former sales manager for BMW set up his business specialising in website design, digital marketing and search engine optimisation services after realising the excessive hours he was putting into his previous role would be more beneficial spent working for himself.

Michael said: “I was working sometimes in excess of 70 hours a week in my previous job but always felt that my efforts would be better suited to using my marketing and technology skills to create my own brand of digital consultancy.

“The result was Michael James Web Design – a bespoke digital consultancy designed to deliver for a range of clients looking for a more personalised approach to web design and search engine optimisation that really works for their business.

“To have been nominated and then win North Tyneside Business of the Month so early into my business journey has been a wonderful endorsement of the work I do.

“Going from working for such a large and complex organisation to working on my own was a huge culture change but one which I’m increasingly glad to have made.”

“I can now enjoy the flexibility to pursue my own working routine in a way that suits both me and my clients.

“The feedback I’ve had so far has been really great and personally getting to see the direct results of my hard work offers me real satisfaction in the work that I do.”

Michael James Web Design has been responsible for producing a range of new websites and digital marketing campaigns for businesses, including professional photographers, fitness gyms, home improvement and building firms and bespoke blog platforms.

Paul Brown, business advisor at North Tyneside Business Factory, said: “Since setting up the regular Business of the Month events, we have seen a huge variety of businesses get involved in nominating and rewarding the work of fellow businesses in the borough.

“We work with individuals and businesses of all shapes and sizes to help get new ventures on the road to future success. We aim to continue that support beyond the initial set-up with regular events, seminars and assistance from The Business Factory.”

North Tyneside Council’s The Business Factory, supported by the European Regional Development Fund, launched the Business of the Month campaign to shine a spotlight on the quality of the businesses based here in North Tyneside and provide ongoing support to the Borough’s new and existing SMEs.

Any SME in North Tyneside can nominate themselves or somebody they know to be crowned Business of the Month; simply provide a reason – ideally within 140 characters – why they think they should be selected and come along to the monthly business coffee morning.

Nominations can be tweeted to The Business Factory using the #NTCBiz, posted on its Facebook page or emailed to info@thebusinessfactory.co.uk

For more information on the services offered by Michael James Combe please visit www.itsmichaeljames.co.uk