New events aim to boost North Shields

A series of weekly events are aiming to boost North Shields town centre.

Stalls selling a variety of products will feature at the new Bedford Street Events, which will launch on May 8 and run every Wednesday for six weeks between 10am and 4pm.

Shoppers will also be treated to music from North Shields guitarist Larry Page, who will play from noon to 3pm.

North Shields Chamber of Commerce has come up with the idea after town centre reviews suggested putting on more events to attract footfall to the town centre.

Chamber chair Miles Walton said: “Our partnership with Merthyr Tydfil, which runs similar events in its town centre, had a major influence on this idea. We saw what they were doing and thought that something similar could be a big success in North Shields.

“Local people have also been asking us for a while to have some small events in Bedford Street as an addition to the bigger ones in Northumberland Square – the Proper Food and Drink festival and the Victorian Market – and we are so pleased these have come to fruition.

“The Chamber is very happy to have the support of North Tyneside Council, the Beacon Centre and event operator Groupe Géraud, so thank you to all of those organisations. If the events go well we hope to have another series later in the year.”

Musician Larry, 62, added: “I heard the Chamber was looking for someone to play music at the events and I jumped at the chance.”

“I do gigs all over the place but it will be extra special to play for people in my home town.”

Graham Sword, Senior Manager, Regeneration, North Tyneside Council, said: “It’s great to see these events taking place in North Shields, which will bring something new and exciting to the town, and we wish the Chamber all the very best of luck.”

Any North Shields or Tynemouth business interested in joining the Chamber should email info@northshieldschamber.co.uk

For more information visit www.northshieldschamber.co.uk