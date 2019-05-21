New group helping people with dementia

A new group supporting older people with dementia has been launched.

The North Tyneside Memory Clinic, part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health services for older people (MHSOP) service, has begun carrying out weekly cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups.

The memory clinic sees more than 1,300 patients in North Tyneside, including 500 new patients each year.

CST sessions aim to stimulate and engage people with dementia whilst providing an effective learning environment and the social benefits of a group setting. They involve 45-minute group sessions run once a week over seven weeks; each one covering a different theme or topic.

Samantha Allen, matron for MHSOP, said: “The care we provide isn’t just about hospitals and medication; it is about social and mental wellbeing.

“Through these sessions we are seeing that people are able to concentrate more and we are also noticing an improvement in memory. Perhaps just as important though, we are seeing that the confidence of those participating is increasing too.

“Our goal is to improve the quality of life our patients have and these sessions have highlighted the many benefits of CST and the value of non-medical approaches.”

For further information about being part of the group, contact the memory service on 0191 219 6649.