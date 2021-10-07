New Lidl store opens its doors in North Tyneside

Lidl's new store at Preston Grange has now opened.

As part of the company’s £1.3bn expansion and regeneration across the UK, the new store on Rake Lake, Preston Grange, has opened – creating around 40 new jobs in the process.

The store is open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce.

The new store will be providing surplus produce to several local charities, including The Cedarwood Trust and Pearey House Centre for Visually Impaired, both of whom provide important services to support the local community and ensure everyone has access to quality, nutritious food.

It will be delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, David Murphy, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome local residents into our new store in Preston Grange.

"We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this store and we look forward to serving our multi-award-winning products to the local community.”

As per the latest government guidance, while no longer legally required, Lidl are recommending that those who can, continue to wear face coverings in their stores.