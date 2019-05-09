North Shields centre in appeal for books for annual fair

Donations are being sought for an annual book fair.

Thousands of books have already been donated to the Linskill Centre in North Shields for its annual fair, but organisers are looking to get more.

The annual fair, which raises money for the centre, is taking place from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19, with officials hoping to have enough books to last all three days.

A spokesman said: “We will accept hard back and soft back books of all shapes, sizes and topics. Bring any books that are gathering dust, unwanted presents, or no longer required and we can find a new home for them and raise funds for the centre and its community activities.”

All donations from individuals, households or organisations can be left at the Linskill reception during opening hours from Monday to Sunday.

Anyone seeking information on how to donate books should call 0191 257 8000 or email claireh@linskill.org