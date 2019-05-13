North Shields collision leaves woman seriously injured

Police are appealing for information after a collision in North Shields today, which left a woman seriously injured.

At about 12.45pm today, police received a report that a delivery truck had been in collision with a 60-year-old pedestrian on Northumberland Square.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing and police are keen for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 466 13/05/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.