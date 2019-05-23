North Shields concert in aid of two charities

History will turn full circle at a charity gig being held in North Shields.

Daisy Hill The Band will be performing at The Exchange on Saturday to raise funds for Children North East and The Sunshine Fund.

Children North East runs more than 30 different services to ensure babies, children and young people grow up healthy and happy, while The Sunshine Fund helps children with disabilities.

Stewart Burlison has organised the concert with fellow musicians Alan Helm and Les Dodd.

The bass guitarist and singer with the Daisy Hill The Band has been supporting Children North East for 13 years, when he began helping with the charity’s annual Sandcastle Challenge.

Children North East began life as the Poor Children’s Holiday Association in 1891 when it organised a day trip to Tynemouth for 120 children from inner-city Newcastle and Gateshead.

Stewart, who has helped raise thousands for the charity through his musical connections, said: “Those children would have landed in North Shields and very possibly seen the building we will perform in – the old town hall. It’s quite a nice connection to the charity’s roots.”

The Daisy Hill Band’s concert will see eight local musicians on stage to promote the band’s debut album ‘The Dusty Road’ with 11 tracks written by lead singer Les Dodd with Olivia Smith singing Motown classics.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theexchange or from (0191) 258 4111.

Stewart, who once shared a dressing room with David Bowie at the Mayfair in Newcastle, added: “This is a very talented group of musicians and it will be a great night of entertainment in support of two very good causes.”