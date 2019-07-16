North Shields family hub expands its offering

The Family Hub, in North Shields, has added a nursery facility.

The Family Hub, in Bedford Street, North Shields, opened last year and quickly became a hit with parents who could take their children somewhere to play while they had a coffee and food with friends.

Now they have created a nursery – called Little Hubbers – on the first floor for children aged three months to five years.

Staff say the ethos is to put the child at the heart of the learning, creating fun activities such as Messy Mondays or Bake Off Tuesdays.

The children are also given the chance to go shopping with staff to buy food for their meals while are also taken on trips to nearby attractions including Northumberland Park and Eldon Square.

Steph Koch, nursery manager, said: “We can have up to 26 children, we’re small by choice. We prefer the personal touch with families and their carers.

“Everybody who has come in so far to see it loves the nursery.

"Everything is child led which is what parents like. When we are cooking meals, the children are helping prepare and cook them.

“We also have Parent Partnerships where children are given activities or books they take home with them while parents can stay and play as well, or have breakfast with us.

“We’ve got lots of resources and lots of activities planned.”

She added: “When the Hub is quiet, we will take the nursery children down to play. We’re just one big family,”

Jill Santonastaso, one of the brainchilds behind the Family Hub, said: “The nursery was always a dream and has come about sooner than expected because of the success of the Hub.

“It’s all gone very smoothly so far. It was just natural progression from the Hub to move ahead with this.

“Like the Hub, there is the extra sensory focus for the children.

“We have a great mixture of staff. We’ve got those newly qualified with fresh ideas to those with experience.

“We’ve got one who teaches sign language and another who teaches Spanish.

“It’s more than just a nursery.”

For more visit www.littlehubbers.co.uk or call (0191) 691 2565.