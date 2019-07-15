North Shields school gets new look outdoor area

The new area at Percy Main Primary School.

Percy Main Primary School has transformed its nursery yard thanks to £6,000 funding from Capita.

The area now features a mud kitchen, reflection zone, quiet zone, water play and a building construction site as well as range of new equipment.

Headteacher Rachel Butler said: “Children need access to the outdoors on a daily basis to be able to work on a large scale without the restrictions of a classroom – this project has allowed us to do that.

“It is evident the children are already appreciating and making full use of having access to an area that provides unlimited challenge, fun and engagement.”

Jen Chamley, Capita People Development and Community Engagement Manager, said: “We want to be a truly responsible business, which includes making a positive contribution to society.

“In North Tyneside this takes a variety of forms ranging from our charitable partnerships to volunteering.

“We’re delighted to have been able to help Percy Main Primary School create a fantastic new play area.

“It supports our partnership with the school and supports our focus on helping to provide quality education to all.

“We hope the school’s pupils enjoy it for many years to come.”