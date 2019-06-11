North Shields staff keen to help more groups

Staff at a building society are looking for more community groups and good causes to help.

Ahead of Volunteers’ Week, Yorkshire Building Society has donated more than 100,000 hours of volunteering time.

Colleagues at the Society branch in North Shields have donated more than 208 hours to local community projects.

Charities, schools, good causes and community groups that need voluntary support can call in to the branch, on Bedford Way, to find out ways they might be able to benefit from the Society’s scheme.

Nick Turnbull, manager of the North Shields branch, said: “Volunteers’ Week is a great reminder of the contribution voluntary work can make across the UK and we know first-hand about the impact it has brought in North Shields.

“For over a decade we have seen that time can be just as valuable a gift as money.”

“That’s why the Society’s programme gives us the opportunity to support projects and charities in our local community here in North Shields and we want to hear from more local groups that need support.”

One of the Society’s flagship volunteering activities is Money Minds, a free financial education programme delivered by its colleagues, to help children aged five to 19 learn more about managing money.

Yorkshire Building Society’s volunteering scheme allows every colleague up to 31 hours’ paid leave a year to help out at a charity or good cause of their choice.