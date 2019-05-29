North Shields town centre paving is completed

Footpaths around an historic square have been improved.

The flagstones at Northumberland Square, in North Shields, have been given a fresh and improved look.

The work, carried out by Capita on behalf of North Tyneside Council, saw the previous paving removed and new flagstones laid.

More improvements to the square are due later in the year.

The kerbline will be built out at the eastern side of Northumberland Square, just before the existing parking bays, to narrow the road and make it easier to cross. Dropped kerbs will also be introduced either side of the carriageway at this location.

Road resurfacing will then take place on Howard Street, from the side of North Shields Customer First Centre to outside 28 Northumberland Square.

Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE, said: “It’s very pleasing to see the new paving complete at Northumberland Square.

“The work has been done to an exceptionally high standard, the square is already brighter and more attractive.”

A particular challenge during the footpath improvements was addressing the unsightly area in front of the Beacon Centre and Customer First Centre.

The team replaced the bollards with a pedestrian guardrail, created a DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) compliant access ramp and levelled out the footpath.

Capita’s Project Manager Chris Smart said: “I’d like to thank the public for their patience during these improvement works.”

“We worked hard to minimise disruption and, importantly, maintained access to business premises at all times, including the Customer First Centre and Beacon Centre at all times.

“Both premises have two sets of entrance doors so we kept one set of doors open while we worked in front of the other.

“Now that our works are finished, I hope people agree that the new footpaths have enhanced the Northumberland Square area.”

Meanwhile, works continue on the transformation of the northern side of the square in a multi-million pound scheme to build 28 new homes, being delivered for the council by Aurora Properties.

Mrs Redfearn added: “The best is yet to come as work continues to revive Grade II listed Georgian townhouses on the north side of the square.”