North Tyneside businesses among winners at annual awards

Two North Tyneside businesses are celebrating being named among the best in the region.

Bright and Beautiful and LEDA Transport Solutions were among the ten winners at the annual FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

Ethical and eco-friendly cleaning and housekeeping business Bright and Beautiful won the Employer of the Year category, while Killingworth-based LEDA Transport Solutions was named Start-up Business of the Year.

Both will now represent the north east at the national finals later this year in London.

Michael McMeekin, FSB north east area leader, said: “Our awards celebrate the superb small business community we have right across the north east and Tees Valley.

“This year’s winners have shown tenacity, grit and determination against an uncertain backdrop for the business community.

“The calibre of this year’s applicants showcases the real talent that the region has across a wide range of sectors.

“We know the north east is the best place in the UK to start, grow and develop a small business, and the winners of these awards are a real testament of this.

“We’re wishing the best of luck to all our winners for the UK national award finals in May.”

Event sponsor Ivan Jepson, director of business development at Gateshead College, said: “The awards showcased not only the best small businesses, but also the people behind them who work hard to make them succeed.”