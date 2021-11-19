North Tyneside Council recognised for taking a stand to end violence against women and girls

St Mary’s Lighthouse will be lit orange next week for the international 16 Days of Action campaign to end violence against women and girls.

North Tyneside Council will fly the White Ribbon flag outside its offices and light St Mary’s Lighthouse orange next week as it joins the international 16 Days of Action campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The council has recently received White Ribbon accreditation.

White Ribbon is an international campaign that encourages people, especially men, to individually and collectively take action and change their behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

As part of the council’s domestic abuse strategy, it is also taking part in 16 Days of Action with a range of events and awareness raising activities planned that will start on 25 November – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

During the 16 days, the White Ribbon flag will be flown outside its head offices and St Mary’s Lighthouse will be illuminated orange.

Orange symbolises a brighter future free from violence and is the colour chosen by the UN in line with the United Nations UNITE to End Violence against Women campaign.

The highlight of the 16 days is the Council’s annual DIVA (Don’t Ignore Violence and Abuse) Walk, which takes place on Sunday, November 28, starting at Tynemouth Priory at 11am and ending at Waves Leisure Centre, Whitley Bay.

Cllr Carole Burdis, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Public Protection, said: “The White Ribbon accreditation demonstrates our commitment to continuing to make a difference in our communities, improve organisational culture and increase the knowledge and skills of our colleagues to address violence against women.

“Nobody should live in fear or feel like they must surrender their independence and the Council and its partners are committed to eliminating all forms of gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

“To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women and we would urge everyone in North Tyneside to get involved and show their support for this campaign.”

To find out about the events planned during the 16 Days of Action visit: Domestic Abuse North Tyneside