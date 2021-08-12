North Tyneside students praised for "briliant" GCSE results

Whitley Bay High School students collect their GCSE results.

Pupils around the borough received their results on Thursday, achieving another set of brilliant results despite facing disruption to their education over the last 18 months.

Students did not face any exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, instead the results were based on teachers judging their performances on a range of evidence, which could have included mock exams, coursework in some subjects, as well as other assessments completed in class.

North Tyneside Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone picking up their GCSE results today.

“Despite these unprecedented times, our young people have continued to shine, achieving brilliant results, and are a true credit to their families, schools and this borough.

“I am sure that they will go on to do amazing things in the future, whether that is through further education, an apprenticeship or other job opportunities.

“I’d also like to once again thank all the teachers and school support staff, as well as parents and carers, who have shown great flexibility and commitment to ensuring children and young people continue to be educated, safe and cared for.”

Coun Peter Earley, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Learning, added: “There’s no doubt that it’s been another disruptive year for all young people, however they have once again demonstrated just how brilliant they are.

"I’d like to congratulate everyone on their GCSE results. I hope they reap the rewards of their hard work and I’d like to wish them every success and happiness for the future.”

For those young people who would like support, North Tyneside Council’s Connexions team is on hand to help. Connexions advisers are available to support young people receiving A-level and GCSE results this week.

Advisers will be attending those schools that are opening for exam results and additional advisers will be available to contact by telephone and email for young people whose schools are emailing results.

Advisers will also continue to provide support to young people following results days.