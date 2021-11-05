Northern Powergrid warns of the danger of bonfires and fireworks near power network

Northern Powergrid is warning of the danger of bonfires and fireworks near a power network.

The electricity distributor wants to ensure people are fully aware of the potential dangers, which could spoil their evening or even result in severe or fatal injuries if they set off fireworks or light bonfires anywhere near their local electricity network.

Gareth Pearson, head of health, safety and training at Northern Powergrid, said: "We always recommend going to an organised display in your community rather than setting off your own fireworks - but if you do - please take a few minutes to check your surroundings first and make sure you're well away from our overhead power lines or substations.

"It's vital that you find a safe place as building bonfires or setting off fireworks anywhere near the electricity network is extremely dangerous. Our power lines on wooden poles carry voltages of up to 132,000 volts, and you must remember, electricity can jump gaps - a poorly placed bonfire could reduce vital clearance distances.

"By taking these extra, simple precautions, everyone can ensure they have a fantastic time and stay safe this Bonfire Night."