Officers target anti-social motorists in North Tyneside

Police have been targeting anti-social motorists in Whitley Bay.

Officers joined forces with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) after reports that drivers were acting in an anti-social manner along the town’s seafront.

Late evening patrols of the area saw a number of notices handed out requiring the owners to remove any illegal modifications – and prove they have done so.

Meanwhile, a Vauxhall Corsa was seized following a report of dangerous driving, with DVSA experts deeming it not fit for the roads.

The 18-year-old driver was also reported for dangerous driving.

Sergeant Steven Preston, of North Tyneside’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following a number of reports that drivers were acting in an anti-social manner along the seafront, we teamed up with our colleagues at DVSA to take positive action.

“While we appreciate that for many cars are a passion and a great source of pride, and something they want to show off, we urge enthusiasts to make sure they remain on the right side of the law.

“Please do your research before buying and don’t purchase an illegally-modified car – if you do, you risk it being seized if it’s deemed not fit for purpose.

"And it goes without saying, once you purchase a car – don’t dangerously modify it yourself.

“When you are on the roads we ask all motorists to drive responsibly and be sure to treat other road users and the wider community with respect.