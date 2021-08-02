Outstanding news for Youth Justice Service

North Tyneside’s Youth Justice Service has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Government inspectors.

The council has now been judged ‘outstanding’ for both social care and youth justice, a feat matched only by Essex County Council.

The Youth Justice Service is a statutory partnership made up of staff from the local authority's social care and education services, the police, the National Probation Service, and local health services.

A report published by the HM Inspectorate of Probation has praised the service for the work it does to support children aged ten to 18 who have either been sentenced at a court or come to the attention of police but not been charged.

The inspection team found the service to be ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in 10 of 12 key aspects of its work, with high standards across three key inspection areas: organisational delivery; court disposals; and out-of-court disposals, receiving a score of 31 out of a possible 36.

Marc Baker, Director of Operations at HM Inspectorate of Probation, stated in his report: “North Tyneside YOS has a well-established, experienced board, management team and staff group.

"It is ably led by a committed and skilful group of managers. The implementation of a trauma-informed approach to working is based on a sound understanding of the characteristics of the children with whom the YOS works.

“Staff at all levels strive to deliver meaningful work that makes a difference to the life prospects of children.

"The organisation has fostered an excellent partnership approach, with each contributor able to demonstrate a high level of skill and a focus on outcomes for children.

"The YOS is making good progress in reducing the number of first-time entrants to the criminal justice system, and data indicates that reoffending rates are declining within the YOS cohort of children.”

Mr Baker also gave a verdict of ‘outstanding’ for the delivery of court disposals, saying these were done to the highest possible standard.

Inspectors were impressed by the quality of work being delivered.

The report added: “Out-of-court disposal work is undertaken within a clear framework. Delivery of interventions, and the joint working underpinning this, was outstanding.”

Coun Peter Earley, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, said: “This is a glowing report from the Government inspectors and I’m extremely proud of everyone who works for and in partnership with our Youth Justice Service.

“The team approach what is a very difficult and demanding job with a huge amount of commitment, compassion and enthusiasm and their work makes a huge difference to the life prospects of vulnerable children.

“I wish them long-lasting success in working with young people to turn their lives around, while also keeping our communities safe and reducing crime and antisocial behaviour in North Tyneside.”

Jacqui Old, Director of Children and Adult Services, said: “Our youth justice colleagues have received the highest possible rating and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“The service they provide has a positive impact on us all, helping young people to make better life choices and reducing criminal and antisocial behaviour in our local communities.