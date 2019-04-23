Pair’s joint initiative for new business is a success

A husband-and-wife team who overcame sporting injuries have opened their own osteopathy practice in North Shields.

Andrew and Nicola Tonks discovered separately the benefit of Osteopathy after recovering from their own knee and back injuries.

The pair, who met while studying at the British School of Osteopathy in London in 2005, have opened ‘Tyneside Osteopathy’ on Upper Norfolk Street, off of Northumberland Square.

Andrew, 32, said “We had both been working independently in different practices for around 10 years or so and all that time we had it in our minds that we wanted to open somewhere together.

“We had been waiting for the right space and the right time, when this building came along. Now we are here we can’t see ourselves anywhere else! We are so happy to be here.”

The pair acquired the building in April last year and spent seven months of evenings and weekends converting the former offices into two treatment rooms and a Pilates studio, even roping Nicola’s parents into helping.

By November their hard work had paid off and they were able to open their doors, and business has been booming since.

Nicola, who was born in North Shields, added: “We are both absolutely loving it. This place feels like a home from home for us both now!

“North Shields is a fantastic place for our business. We have had so many people just walk in from the street to see what we are about and we now have many regular clients. We feel very lucky to be where we are.”

Miles Walton, chairman of the North Shields Chamber of Commerce, said: “Northumberland Square is the heart of our town centre and it is great that Tyneside Osteopathy is now located there.

“The business is a real example of the professional and service sector performing well in North Shields.”

