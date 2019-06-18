Perfect pitch for North Tyneside businesses

Businesses are being offered the chance to create the perfect pitch.

North Tyneside Business Forum is inviting its members to learn from leading entrepreneurs, investors and marketing experts in a new event designed to help them create the perfect business pitch.

The Showbiz 2019 Power Pitching event – being held on Tuesday, July 16, at Town Hall Chambers, Wallsend, from 8.30am until noon – will give four businesses the opportunity to pitch in front of a specially selected panel of business leaders.

The panel will include Dragon’s Den winner Andy Dixon from Whitley Bay-based protein snack firm Oatein, representatives from one of the region’s leading early stage investment companies and the regional marketing manager for online business news service, Bdaily.

Successful businesses will pitch their growth plans to the panel at the free event in front of an audience of local and regional businesses followed by an informative question and answer session.

The winning business will receive a consultation with their choice of panel member, get the chance to meet some of the region’s best-connected investment professionals who will give advice and guidance and receive significant PR opportunities.

For those not pitching on the day, the event will include networking opportunities, talks from panel members and free advice will be on hand. Any North Tyneside business can apply to join the Forum and then sign up for the pitching competition.

Karen Goldfinch, events and communications co-ordinator for the North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “The Forum is here to help North Tyneside businesses to grow and this event will certainly do that.

“Any North Tyneside Business Forum member is eligible to enter as long as they have been trading for at least 12 months and can record a one-minute pitch video which will be shown on social media.

“The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday, June 23, so get filming.”

For more information visit www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk