Petition demands urgent climate changes in North Tyneside

Campaigners are calling for more to be done to protect the environment in North Tyneside.

Activists from North Tyneside Borough Green Party have launched a Climate Emergency North Tyneside petition calling for more to prevent climate change, which could have a greater impact on coastal areas.

Party member Nick Martin says the petition includes demands that North Tyneside Council declare an official climate emergency, commit to making the borough carbon neutral by 2030 and include carbon reduction considerations in all future policy decisions.

He said: “Too often radical action on climate change is presented as one option, with the alternative being the status quo.

“But it is increasingly clear that the planet will not allow the status quo.

“Scientists say we have till 2030 to prevent climate catastrophe, but this needs action now, and on a scale far more ambitious and co-ordinated than anything in North Tyneside Council’s current Low Carbon Plan.”

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Providing a clean, green, healthy, attractive, safe and sustainable environment is both a cabinet and council priority and is a key focus of the Our North Tyneside Plan.

“We have a number of young people that are pushing for the betterment of our environment. Working alongside them, we are looking to ensure that our environment is in the best shape it can be for the future leaders and residents.”

He added: “We are committed to ensuring the future of our borough and adopted our ambitious Low Carbon Plan 2016-2027 to help us achieve this.

“With the introduction of this plan, our officers are projecting that at the end of this financial year, the council’s carbon footprint will be 47 per cent lower than it was in 2010/11, putting us massively ahead of schedule against the national target of a 50 per cent decrease by 2027.

“As part of these efforts, we have implemented improved energy management in our buildings and last year, we completed a £1.95m upgrade where over 7,000 sodium lamps across the borough were replaced with more modern, energy-efficient LED street lights, which will generate savings of £7.9m over the next 17 years and will slash carbon emissions by 1,500 tonnes a year.

“We are immensely proud of the progress we have made so far and the amount of local residents and businesses getting involved has been outstanding so I’d also like to say a huge thank you to them, and you can expect these efforts to continue as we strive to maintain North Tyneside as a great place to live, work and visit.”

Nick added: “We should recognise the opportunities that will be created by a low carbon economy.

“There is massive potential for creation of green jobs in low carbon technologies, and North Tyneside is ideally poised to be a leader in this sector, but not if our politicians allow us to lag behind other areas.”

To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/carl-johnson-northtyneside-gov-uk-declare-a-climate-emergency-in-north-tyneside