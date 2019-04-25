Plans to go on show for changes to Quaker building

Plans to refurbish a Quaker building to make it more available for the community are to go on show.

Monkseaton Local Quaker Meeting has plans to refurbish its Meeting House in Front Street.

It will be opening the building to visitors on Saturday, April 27, from 10.30am to 12.30pm to show the plans, which include improvements to the frontage and a new garden room to the rear.

Members will be on hand to explain their vision for the building.

There will also be free refreshments available.

The Meeting House, formerly known as Gourd Cottage, is a familiar presence at the heart of the village.

It was bequeathed to the Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) in 1910 by Charlotte Robson, the widow of a successful Newcastle draper.

In addition to its use as a place of worship, in recent years rooms in the building have been let for meditation classes, artists’ workshops and meetings of professional societies.