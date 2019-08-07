Plenty of fun at Whitley Bay's sandcastle competition

Great Whites, who were second in the sandcastle competition.

More than 500 people took part in Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade’s 12th Sandcastle competition.

Held on Whitley Bay beach last Sunday, there was more than 140 sandcastles and sculptures created on the day – creating a difficult task for judges to pick winners and runners up.

The event, supported by North Tyneside Council, gave three hours for people to create their masterpiece in the sand.

Team Drip with their sandcastle entry.

There were many varying examples of great ‘medieval’ style sandcastles as well as sculptures such as crabs, Dome, hippo, racing cars, elephant and many more.

Away from the beach, characters from Startastic Entertainment posed for pictures with children and parents while there was also face painting by Laura, and Turners Funfair supplied Shuggy boats.

Mike Sewell provided entertainment with Punch & Judy and there was music from Bay Uke.

June Tolson, of Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, said: “It was a very difficult job judging this year. Previous years standards were surpassed.

‘Mr Sandman’ with their winning Dumbo sculpture.

“The weather was on our side, although rain was forecast.

“It has been another great turnout for our annual free to enter competition and it is great to see so many children, parents and grandparents enjoy themselves.

“This event could not continue without the support of our local community and families who come out of the area to enter this competition.”

Winners of the sandcastle competition were Team Westgarth finishing ahead of The Great Whites and Team Drip.

In the sculpture competition, the winners were Mr Sandman who created a Dumbo the elephant with water coming out of its trunk. Second were Youth Strike for Climate and third were Boat Folk.