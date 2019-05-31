Poetry anthology showcases best of Whitley Bay by residents

A poetry book featuring work by local residents has gone on sale.

More than 600 people took part in Whitley Bay’s first Poetry Festival with poems written by children and residents showcasing the town going on display in shop windows.

Now organisers – including Vikki Milne, Lucy Hull and Mel Eaton of WriteSpace – have put the pieces together in an anthology.

Local writer Sue Miller said: “Whitley Bay’s history is full of stories and memories. What better way to capture these than through words and rhymes?

“Memories of days out with friends and family, observations of much-loved landmarks, times at the beach and many other moments were all transformed into a wealth of poetry.

“It just goes to highlight the talent in the town and the pride that there is in all that it has been in the past, and what it is becoming.”

The collection has been illustrated by local designer Ricky Stiles, who said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to help with this project, and a great way for me to find out more about the town.”

Vikki said: “People will love to see their words in print. The poems celebrate Whitley Bay as it was and all the recent changes.

“It’s a great reminder of what we have here that residents and visitors alike can enjoy. Some are so personal they brought tears to my eyes.”

The anthology, whose publication has been supported by Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, will soon be on sale at a number of outlets in the town.

Priced at £2.99, with all profits going to Cancer UK, it will be available at Blueberry Square, For the Love of the North, Green Beans Market, and Relish.

The covers sport images produced by local people included in the Windows on Whitley Banners due to go on display at Whitley Bay Station on Sunday.