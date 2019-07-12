Poignant North Shields trail honours those killed in First World War

Those behind the trail honouring people killed in the First World War.

More than 100 men from the streets between Linskill Terrace, Tynemouth Road and Park Avenue were killed during the war of 1914 to 1918 or died of injuries.

Dozens of homes have received a blue plaque to identify a soldier who once lived there, as part of a scheme by the Northumbria WW1 Commemoration Project.

Now the group have created a memorial trail and published a guide.

Project co-ordinator Alan Fidler said: “In that triangle of streets, 108 men were killed. The rate of loss in the borough of Tynemouth was quite phenomenal and the plaques show the scale of that.

“We believe the trail will appeal to people who used to live here or amateur historians, or people who feel deeply affected by these men’s stories.

“We hope local people and visitors will find the guide interesting.”

More than 300 plaques have been fitted to homes in the borough since the scheme began in 2014.

The project has received the backing of North Tyneside Council.

Coun Gary Bell, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “It makes for a deeply-moving tribute to the men who lived here and lost their lives and the sheer number of plaques tells you everything you need to know about the scale of the loss in this community.”