Prestigious Green Flag for popular Whitley Bay wildlife site

A popular wildlife site in Whitley Bay is celebrating earning a prestigious award again.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:00 am
The Brierdene Wildlife Site, in Whitley Bay, has earned a Green Flag Award for the tenth year in a row.

Over the past 18 months the coastal wildlife venue has played a vital role for people throughout the lockdowns as a place to exercise and meet friends and family safely.

Friends of Brierdene Conservation and Volunteer Coordinator, Steve Stone said: “It’s all thanks to the dedication of our incredible group of volunteers throughout the Covid lockdowns that make the dene a great space for everyone to enjoy.

Friends of Brierdene Conservation and Volunteer Coordinator, Steve Stone.

"We are very pleased to achieve the Green Flag standard for the 10th year.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the volunteers who do so much to ensure high standards of conservation and environmental management.”