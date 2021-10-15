Prestigious Green Flag for popular Whitley Bay wildlife site

The Brierdene Wildlife Site, in Whitley Bay, has earned a Green Flag Award for the tenth year in a row.

Brierdene Wildlife Site, which this year marks its Silver Jubilee, is marking its record-breaking year by earning a prestigious Green Flag Award – for the tenth year in a row.

Over the past 18 months the coastal wildlife venue has played a vital role for people throughout the lockdowns as a place to exercise and meet friends and family safely.

Friends of Brierdene Conservation and Volunteer Coordinator, Steve Stone said: “It’s all thanks to the dedication of our incredible group of volunteers throughout the Covid lockdowns that make the dene a great space for everyone to enjoy.

"We are very pleased to achieve the Green Flag standard for the 10th year.”