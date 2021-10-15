Prestigious Green Flag for popular Whitley Bay wildlife site
A popular wildlife site in Whitley Bay is celebrating earning a prestigious award again.
Brierdene Wildlife Site, which this year marks its Silver Jubilee, is marking its record-breaking year by earning a prestigious Green Flag Award – for the tenth year in a row.
Over the past 18 months the coastal wildlife venue has played a vital role for people throughout the lockdowns as a place to exercise and meet friends and family safely.
Friends of Brierdene Conservation and Volunteer Coordinator, Steve Stone said: “It’s all thanks to the dedication of our incredible group of volunteers throughout the Covid lockdowns that make the dene a great space for everyone to enjoy.
"We are very pleased to achieve the Green Flag standard for the 10th year.”
Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the volunteers who do so much to ensure high standards of conservation and environmental management.”