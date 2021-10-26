Protest in North Tyneside over Amazon's pandemic profiteering

Campaigners against Amazon’s treatment of workers and to expose price gouging will be holding three protests in North Tyneside.

Unite, Britain's leading union, has submitted the first formal complaint to the CMA (Competition & Markets Authority) against Amazon for abuse of its market position in relation to price gouging at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Vulnerable and older people who had to stay at home and those who relied on home deliveries would have been particularly exposed to inflated prices for essential items on the Amazon website.

Unite is calling for Amazon to repay the overcharges.

Among the examples, campaigners said Carex antibacterial hand lotion usually costs around £1. In March 2020 the price on Amazon increased to £26.41. The price of a Braun Thermoscan 7 digital thermometer shot up over £100 – going from £39.99 to £149.99.

Campaigners continue to raise awareness of Amazon’s poor working conditions and anti-trade union tactics. The union is calling on Amazon to sign up to a declaration of neutrality, which includes commitments that recognize workers’ rights to unionise.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said: “Amazon is steeped in corporate irresponsibility, from its anti-union tactics to tax avoidance. Now Amazon stands accused of profiting from price gouging on its website at the height of the pandemic when vulnerable people were most at need. It's time for Amazon to be held to account."