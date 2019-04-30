Regeneration of Spanish City wins another award

Work to restore an iconic building has picked up another accolade.

The restoration of Whitley Bay’s Spanish City was named winner of the Tourism and Leisure accolade at the RICS Awards 2019 for the North East.

The annual awards celebrate inspirational built initiatives in the region, and the skills of the teams behind them, across eight categories.

RICS judges said the £10million regeneration of the Spanish City has brought the heart back to Whitley Bay, transforming a declining waterfront building into a shining beacon of hope and prosperity, noting that 16,000 visitors queued for the opening in July 2018 and more than 100,000 customers have visited since, making it highly deserving of the Tourism & Leisure award.

Judges also commended the exemplary collaboration of the project team ADP Architecture, North Tyneside Council and Robertson Construction for its popularity and outstanding success in bringing an iconic building back into use.

Adam Serfontein, chair of the judging panel for the RICS Awards, said: “A diverse range of innovative projects, of all sizes and budgets, made the shortlist this year and the winners are truly representative of our region’s best and most innovative built projects that are having a significant positive impact on their communities.

“The teams behind these winning projects should be very proud of their exceptional achievements and contribution to the region.”

Spanish City will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in October in London, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

It is the latest accolade for the regeneration of Spanish City which was commended by the Civic Trust in March and in April won two categories – Planning for a Successful Economy and Excellence and Planning for Heritage and Culture – at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2019.

Judges there said: “Despite being cherished by the locals this seaside resort had been left behind, but the council are putting it back on the map despite challenging circumstances.”

Graham Sword, senior regeneration manager at North Tyneside Council, said: “Through excellent partnership working and phenomenal public support, this historic building has been conserved, restored and re-invented for the 21st century.

“With the promotion of enterprise, skills and economic, social and environmental opportunities, ‘The Dome’ has been safeguarded for future generations, boosting local employment and restoring pride in Whitley Bay.

“Renewing the town’s confidence in the project has seen significant private investment through business creation and new housing.

“We are extremely proud to receive these two awards from the RTPI and it was a real team effort by everyone involved.”