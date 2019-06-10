Rise in bikers injured on roads

The number of bikers killed or seriously injured on North East roads in the last five years has risen by eight per cent.

In North Tyneside, four bikers were killed between 2014 and 2018, with 46 seriously injured and 117 slightly injured.

Paul Watson, chairman of campaign group Road Safety GB North East, said: “We are pleased the number of overall biker casualties has fallen, but we are not complacent and the figures are way off where we want them to be. The number of bikers killed or seriously injured has actually risen.”

Drivers have been urged to take extra care.

Mr Watson said: “Just because a high percentage of casualties are bikers, it does not mean that bikers themselves are always at fault. It could be that drivers haven’t seen them at junctions or when overtaking so we urge motorists to be vigilant.

“Bikers are much more vulnerable to serious injury and nobody wants that on their conscience.”

Paul urged drivers to take an extra look for bikers before pulling out and said bikers should take regular breaks, watch out for slow-moving vehicles on rural roads and avoid overtaking on bends.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Unit, said: “It is crucial to keep educating drivers of the dangers of being on the road and how to take measures to keep themselves safe.

“We urge drivers of all vehicles to stay alert, take time when pulling away to double check for other vehicles, especially motorcycles, and to take care on the roads.

“An extra look both ways can be the difference between life and death.”