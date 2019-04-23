Runners enjoy glorious sunshine in North Tyneside 10k road race

Nearly 2,000 people took part in the annual North Tyneside 10k Road Race, with thousands more cheering them on in the sunshine.

More than 1,800 runners took part in the race on Easter Sunday, organised by North Tyneside Council, with the sun basking down on them.

The race was won by North Shields Poly runner David Green in a time of 32m 36s.

The first female over the line was Jacqueline Penn, also of North Shields Poly, in a time of 38m 31s.

Daniel Alexander, of Gateshead Harriers, was second and George Rudman, of Blaydon Harriers, third.

Phil Scott, head of environment, housing and leisure at North Tyneside Council, said: “The race was an early sell out and there was a real buzz in the days leading up to it.

“I’d like to congratulate the winners and everyone that took part whatever their finish time and personal goals.”

The Easter Sunday event was the 15th North Tyneside 10k and is considered one of the most scenic but challenging in the UK.

Participants made their way from the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields, along the Fish Quay, past Tynemouth Priory and up the coast to St. Mary’s Lighthouse.

Runners also passed the colourful Spanish City Funfair on the 6.2 mile route, operating on the Links till tomorrow (Easter Monday).

Supported by Start Fitness, Bernicia Homes and Clearly Drinks, the race attracted club and fun runners from across the country and has a course record of 30m and 26s set by Serod Batocir in 2011.

Entrants received an official race t-shirt, their winning time by text message and video clips of them crossing the finishing line were available too.

Entries for the 2020 race will open in the Autumn.