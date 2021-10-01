Schoolkids come up with quirky names for council's recycling vehicles

Coun Sandra Graham, Cabinet Member for the Environment (centre), with the crew of a recycling wagon and children from Burradon Primary School (L-R) Nathan Anderson, aged 10; Lexi Anderson, aged six; and Thomas Round, aged eight.

Bindiana Jones, Mission Bin Possible, and Binosaurus Rex are among the newly-named wagons that are used to empty people's grey recycling bins across North Tyneside.

The council invited local school children to come up with names for ten vehicles as part of a competition to mark National Recycle Week.

And pupils responded by submitting hundreds of weird and wonderful names inspired by their favourite films, pop stars such as Little Mix, and football legend Alan Shearer.

The entries were judged by members of North Tyneside’s Youth Council and Coun Sandra Graham, Cabinet Member for the Environment.

The vehicles were officially named by Burradon Primary School students Nathan Anderson, aged 10; Thomas Round, aged eight; and Lexi Anderson, aged six; who were among the 10 competition winners.

Coun Graham said: “I would like to thank all the young people who took part in our competition.

"The response from local school children was amazing and we, the judging panel, had a good giggle as we sorted through them.

"It’s clear we have some very creative and clever young people in our borough.

“As we all become more aware of the climate crisis and the need for urgent action, projects such as this are a fun way to get across a very important message; to communicate with residents about the actions they can take at home; and to channel the energy and enthusiasm of the younger generation towards tackling the problem.”

Recycle week is a national campaign to raise awareness about recycling and across the week the council will also be sharing its tips to help residents recycle more effectively.

Tips include washing and squashing all plastic bottles to create more space and cleaning all aluminium tins before they are put into the grey bins.

Here are all the names the children came up with:

Monkseaton Middle School – Cardboard Colin;

St Mary’s RC Primary School – The Binions;

New York Primary School – Dustbin Beiber;

Langley First School – BinDiana Jones, Bin Busters;

Whitehouse Primary School – Alan Shredder;

Burradon Primary School – Binosaurus Rex, Trashosaurus, Mission Bin Possible;