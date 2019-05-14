Showcasing businesses at North Shields centre

An event is taking place to showcase the businesses and support available in part of North Shields.

Meadow Well Connected, based at The Meadows, will be opening its doors to highlight the community businesses operating from the centre.

It will be part of the England-wide Community Business Weekend, running from May 16 to 19.

Mandi Cresswell, of Meadow Well Connected, said: “We already receive a lot of support from local people for our community business.

“It’s a great chance to show the importance of running a business for and with the local community and to get more people to learn about what we can offer them and how they can support us, whether through buying products from our garden shop, using our café or supporting our food hub – Tyne Fresh.”

Vidhya Alakeson, chief executive at Power to Change, the independent trust behind the weekend, said: “The beauty of community business is that anyone can get involved, either setting one up or becoming a valued customer.

“One of our core priorities at Power to Change is to help communities to harness the skills, leadership and entrepreneurialism that already exist at the local level.

“Community Business Weekend is a great way to both celebrate and uncover the skills that can bring vibrancy and economic growth to local areas.”

For more information on the events taking place, visit Meadow Well Connected’s Facebook page @meadowwellconnected