Showcasing work of Whitley Bay community group

SPARCS, based in Whitley Bay and run by a group of volunteers, held their annual Messtival celebrating neuro diversity with members, families and the community.

The fast-growing grassroots community group, based in Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre, supports families living with autism and other related conditions.

The group runs regular affordable and accessible meet-ups in the local community for its families, a weekly coffee morning offering support and advice for parents and carers as well as a weekly session for children who are home educated or not able to attend school for a variety of other reasons.

It also runs regular meet-ups in the school holidays in the local community or at Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre.

As part of Autism Awareness week, the group held its third annual Messtival celebrating neuro diversity with our amazing families.

Hundreds of people attended the day of fun at the Young People’s Centre.

There was a wide range of sensory and fun activities for children with more than 250 guests attending.

Activities on the day included a foam pit, a double decker play bus, a bouncy castle, a slip and slide ride.

There was also a visit from Newcastle Speedway riders, a display by DLS Falconry, officers from Northumbria Police, a face painter as well as messy sensory activities.

SPARCS aims to build confidence, develop skills and promote social activities and inclusion in our local communities, helping both the child and their parents, working alongside businesses, other groups and councils. For more on SPARCS visit www.sparcsne.com/