Spring has sprung with new exhibition

Spring has sprung for a Whitley Bay business.

For The Love Of The North in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, has welcomed its latest exhibition, made up of silk flowers.

The Pretty Picture Company, owned by Hannah and Tom, specialises in handmade bespoke flower walls for interior design services and events.

Thomas said: “Our exhibition in For The Love Of The North is undoubtedly our most ambitious project to date as we have created a 5m wide ‘Flower Angel of the North’.”

The exhibition also contains floral picture frames.

Paul Hull, of For The Love Of The North, said: “It’s always a real thrill working with so many fabulously creative people within our region.

“We always look forward to seeing what the artists have come up with next. I think it’s safe to say we were astounded when Hannah and Tom told us about their creation.

“The exhibition is stunning.”

The Pretty Picture Company exhibition runs until June 15.