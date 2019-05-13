Still time to get involved in Whitley Bay Carnival

Final preparations are being made to the ‘out of this world’ Whitley Bay Carnival with time for people to still get involved.

Organisers are encouraging everyone to dress for the occasion whether they are walking in the carnival procession, attending the opening party or Carnival Ball, or visiting.

Carol Alevroyianni, carnival director, said: “It’s becoming a bit of a tradition for people to really dress up in the theme for the carnival ball as well as the parade and we always look forward to seeing the outfits.

“This year we are particularly asking all the adults who want to walk in the parade with their children to make an effort to come in costume.

“For those who don’t know where to start or feel they need a bit of help we decided to run some ‘out of this world’ hat making sessions.”

Many children will be making their costumes in school but can also attend the hat making sessions.

The free workshops run on Saturday mornings at the Big Local shop, Whitley Road, between 10.30am and 1pm.

This year’s Carnival will take place over three days, starting with the opening party on Friday, May 24, before the procession and Carnival Ball the following day. Events will also be taking place on Sunday, May 26.

For more information, visit www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk, see Facebook @whitleybaycarnival or join the facebook group @whitleybaycommunitycarnival

Whitley Bay’s carnival was brought back to the town by Whitley Bay Big Local in 2014.

Produced by SALTo Arts Productions in partnership with WB Big Local and New Prospects Association, the carnival is driven by local enthusiasm with almost 2,000 people involved in making it happen in 2018 from the volunteer marshals to the costumed promenaders in the parade.