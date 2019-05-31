Summer fair returns to Whitley Bay shopping parade

A Whitley Bay shopping parade is preparing to hold its annual summer fair.

There will be something for all the family at the Whitley Lodge Community Spirit Summer Fair, which takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 2.

Entry is free and there will be children’s activities, face painters, bouncy castle, live music, food and drinks and a tombola.

Joining the fun of the fair will be the ‘Spirit of the Bay’ land train, to be stationed in the Lodge car park for children to hop on and off, characters from Startastic and members of Whitley Bay Sporting Club will be making their first fair appearance.

There will be music from the Ritchie Bee Band, street food favourites Papa Ganoush, La Petite Creperie, Scream for Pizza, Di Meo’s Ice Cream, Tynemouth Coffee and The Pimms Van.

Many of the Lodge businesses will be open including Pantrini’s and Simpsons Café & Bistro with independent local traders such as Henry’s Local on the parade showcasing their wares.

John Evans, WLCS event manager and owner of The Treehouse, said: “We hope the local community will return to support us for another year, our ninth summer fair!

“We’ve brought back all the community favourites such as the Territorial Army and emergency service vehicles but added a couple of extra attractions too!”

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation run by volunteers committed to working and raising funds for the community.