Talented college students to showcase their artwork

Talented artistic students will be showcasing their work to shoppers.

More than 15 students at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, part of Tyne Coast College, will be exhibiting a selection of contemporary paintings at the Beacon Shopping Centre, in North Shields, from today (Thursday).

The students are currently studying for a Higher National Certificate (HNC), Higher National Diploma (HND) and Foundation Degree Fine Art.

The exhibition – to be officially launched by Mayor Norma Redfearn at 11.15am – will include a diverse collection of works, including oil on canvas and mixed media paintings, mainly focusing on local sightings and landmarks in the area.

David Menzies, centre manager, said: “We are excited to showcase the unique collection of art produced by the students as it is representative of the artistic flair that exists within our community.

“The Centre takes pride in being able to provide young artists with a platform to display some of their best work, bringing this diverse and vibrant gallery of paintings, as well as their talent and skills, to the community of North Shields.”

Dr John O'Rourke, programme leader for the HE Fine Art courses at Queen Alexandra’s Creative Studios, said: “I set this live brief every year with our students. They have all done a great job.

“The works created are all very strong and I understand how hard it must have been for the Beacon Centre to choose the 15 paintings.”