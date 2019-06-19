Teenage Whitley Bay drummer steals the show at Metallica concert

Evan Adamson, from Whitley Bay, performs on stage with Metallica in Amsterdam for his 13th birthday.

Evan Adamson, from Whitley Lodge, celebrated his 13th birthday by going to see the rock band with his father at a stadium gig in Amsterdam.

But the budding drummer got more than he bargained for after being called onto stage to perform the intro to a song with his music idols in front of 68,000 fans.

The video of the Year 8 Valley Gardens Middle School pupil was uploaded onto social media by Metallica and quickly went viral, with fans praising Evan and wishing him a happy birthday.

His proud mum Natalie said: “Evan and his dad went for a meet and greet experience with a back stage pass, but the night before they bumped into Metallica’s photographer and showed him Evan playing the drums.

“The photographer showed it to Metallica’s drummer Lars (Ulrich) and when they went to the meet and greet they were talking about his drumming.

“At the start of the third song, where the drums are moved to the front of the stage, Lars saw Evan in the front row and called him onto the stage. He didn’t know it was going to happen.

“He rocked the place. The video was uploaded to the internet and quickly went viral.”

Evan, who has been playing the drums since he was six and goes to weekly lessons, was joined by his dad again at Metallica’s concert in Manchester on Tuesday night.