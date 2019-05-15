Thousands of books on sale at annual fair

Thousands of books are to go on sale this weekend at an annual book fair.

The Linskill Centre in North Shields is holding its ninth fair from Friday to Sunday.

Hardbacks will be on sale for £1, 50p for paperbacks and children’s books 25p, with all the books being donated by residents.

The fair, which raises funds for the Linskill Trust, will be open from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.

As part of the fair there will be a Treasures Section, children’s storyteller on Saturday, a sensory free hour from 10am to 11am on Sunday, a pop-up Cafe 32, plus ‘golden tickets’ have been hidden in some books.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive of Linskill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust, said: “The Book Fair serves many purposes for the trust in terms of encouraging people to recycle books, providing reading materials at affordable prices for the community, and raising funds to continue and expand the community services on offer at Linskill.

“I would like to recognise the work done by our team of volunteers as it underpins the event and its success. Their effort, commitment and enthusiasm is admirable.”

Free admission and parking.

For more information on the Book Fair and activities visit www.linskill.org