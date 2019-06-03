To Paradise in memory of Glenn

The family of a man who took his own life in November have spoken of their heartbreak in the hope that other people who may be suffering from mental health issues can get help.

And an eight-day sponsored walk is being organised from the Tyneside Irish Centre, in Newcastle, to Celtic Park (aka Paradise) in Glasgow in memory of Glenn Dixon, 32, who was a Celtic FC fan.

Funds raised will go to Tyneside and Northumberland Mind and the Celtic FC Foundation.

Glenn grew up in Morpeth and went to Liverpool John Moores University, where he gained a degree in history. After that he returned to the North East, but struggled to find work.

He went in and out of low-paid jobs before he moved to a flat in Percy Main, North Shields, and became a carer for Age UK.

His mum Jill, of Morpeth, said: “Glenn was always happy, always laughing – the life and soul of the party. He was a really kind, generous person who literally would not hurt a fly and would give the shirt off his back to help others.

“He managed to convince everybody that things were fine. But his mental health had been deteriorating.”

She added: “If we can try and prevent even one other person from taking their life and get them to seek help, and realise ‘actually I’m not ok’, then this will be worth it.”

In August last year, Glenn threatened to take his own life. He ad a mental health assessment and was given an appointment three months later in November to help deal with his mental health issues. But he took his own life before that appointment.

Now the family, including Glenn’s dad Richard, and his friend Phil Morrison, are helping to raise awareness of mental health and raisefunds for charity.

The 150-mile walk – To Paradise for Glen – will be held from August 24 to 31. You can sponsor a walker or make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ToParadiseforGlenn

A fund-raising night is also being held at the Tyneside Irish Centre on Friday, August 16, from 7pm to midnight.