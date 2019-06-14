Tributes paid to D-Day heroes

Heroes from the Second World War were remembered at two moving services.

Tributes were left for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the D-Day landings.

Members of the Whitley Bay, North Shields & District branch of the Royal British Legion laid two wreaths on June 6 to mark the 75th anniversary of Operation Overlord.

The first wreath was laid at the war memorial on the Links, Whitley Bay, at 8am. The branch was joined by colleagues from the Blyth Branch as well as members of the public and veteran’s associations.

Michael Dale MBE, Branch Chairman, said: “It’s important we commemorate the sacrifices made by the Second World War generation. We remember not only those who laid down their lives for us, but also those who returned home and have lived with their memories every day since.”

A second event took place at 11am where members of the public watched Betty Punsion, a D-Day veteran, lay a wreath at the war memorial on Hawkeys Lane, North Shields.

Mrs Punsion, an aircraft mechanic in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, unbolted seats in some of the transport aircraft on D-Day so they could fit stretchers in to bring casualties

back.

Mrs Punsion said: “Once we had removed the seats all of the female mechanics were moved out of the area because they didn’t want us to see the men coming back with wounds.”