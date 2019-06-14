Tutor’s classes for children at centre

A North Shields resident has used her own experiences and expertise gained from working with children who have dyslexia to set up her own national company.

Helen Boyle originally started her career working at what was then Kings School in Tynemouth.

Her inspiration for creating HB Tutoring came from working with those who find that the educational system does not always suit individuals.

It primarily works on a one-to-one basis to increase both subject knowledge and confidence within children.

But Helen has now also opened a tuition centre on Tynemouth Road at Correction House Bank. This allows small classes of children to be taught together for a lower hourly rate.

The tuition packages offered are bespoke to each individual child.

It hasn’t always been a smooth journey for Helen, as she has had to battle health and relationship issues – leading to hospitalisation and counselling for her mental health.

She said: “Whilst things have not always been easy, one thing that has kept me focused is the need to help students reach their target goals.

“Then there is the opening of the doors to my learning centre to parents who may just want to discuss their own concerns of their children’s education, and may wonder what the steps would be to help them for the best outcome – over a complimentary coffee.”

For more information about the tuition packages and new classes, go to www.hbtutoring.com