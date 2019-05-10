TV stars help centre open its new venue in Whitley Bay

Two TV stars and comedians were on hand to open a family centre’s new premises.

Hundreds of people packed out Startastic in Whitley Bay to see Danny Adams and Mick Potts, who star in their own ‘Danny & Mick’ CBBC show, cut the ribbon on the new venue in Park Road.

Nathan and Abbey Curry with their signed photos from Danny & Mick.

The centre will host dozens of timetabled classes and activities for babies to adults, including baby development and adult fitness, as well as children’s birthday parties and a performing arts school.

The performing arts school incorporates Charlene Melling School of Dance, theatre and drama lessons, one-to-one music lessons and group music workshops

Danny said: “We absolutely loved coming along to officially open the new Startastic venue.

“It is a fantastic venue in a beautiful location, and what Startastic does to encourage, nurture and develop young performers is really brilliant to see.

“It was great to be able to meet so many of our fans, too.”

Startastic began taking shape more than 11 years ago, when owner Charlene Melling began running children’s sports classes.

Over time she incorporated a host of other activities, and eventually had to relocate from Cullercoats due to a huge increase in demand.

For the opening, they were able show off the new venue and its classes, with a range of Startastic performers taking to the stage and a host of stalls promoting businesses who hire the venue space.

Charlene said: “We had hundreds of people along to find out all about what we offer at Startastic, which is a one-stop-shop for fun, fitness and performing arts.

“Having Danny and Mick along to open the building made the whole day extra special. They spent such a long time meeting and greeting people, they made everyone’s day, including the adults!

“As successful performers who are now household names in the North East, it shows all of our young performers just what you can achieve with hard work.

“Thank you so much to them, and to every single person who came along to support the start of a new chapter for Startastic.”

Yolanda Marshall, who brought her children Nathan, eight, and Abbey, six, along, added: “We will definitely be back to try out some of the groups and classes.

“We loved meeting Danny and Mick. The kids love their TV programme and were so happy to meet them.”

To find out more about Startastic, head to www.startastic.co.uk or search ‘Startastic’ on social media.